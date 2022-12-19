

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said its Forxiga has been recommended for approval in the European Union to extend the indication for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction to cover patients across the full spectrum of left ventricular ejection fraction including HF with mildly reduced and preserved ejection fraction. The CHMP based its positive opinion on results from the DELIVER Phase III trial, the company noted.



Forxiga is approved for the treatment of patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction in more than 100 countries around the world. The HF indication extension application is under review in the US and other countries.



