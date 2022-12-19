DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2022

Amundi Physical Metals plc

(« Issuer »)

Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2022

Dublin, December 19, 2022

The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public its semi-annual financial report as of September 30, 2022 (the "Report").

The Report is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).

Copies of the Report are available upon request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.

