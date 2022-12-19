Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Breaking News Profitmaschine entfesselt? – Was Sie vor Weihnachten noch kaufen können!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143G0 ISIN: NL0011540547 Ticker-Symbol: AB2 
Tradegate
19.12.22
12:10 Uhr
12,545 Euro
+0,035
+0,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
ABN AMRO BANK NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABN AMRO BANK NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,61512,62014:10
12,60512,62514:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2022 | 08:34
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ABN AMRO announces call of EUR 1 billion Tier 2 instrument (XS1346254573)

ABN AMRO announces call of EUR 1 billion Tier 2 instrument (XS1346254573)

With reference to the Terms and Conditions of the EUR 1 billion Callable Resettable Dated Subordinated Notes due 18th January 2028 callable in January 2023 under the Programme for the issuance of Medium Term Notes of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. with ISIN XS1346254573 ABN AMRO announces to exercise its right to redeem these Notes in full on 18th of January 2023. Trading will be suspended as of 16th of January 2023.

ABN AMRO Press Office
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900		ABN AMRO Investor Relations
investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


Attachment

  • 20221219 ABN AMRO announces call of EUR 1 billion Tier 2 instrument (XS1346254573) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b4b7029a-85bb-4a83-a9e5-064a285279e2)

ABN AMRO BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.