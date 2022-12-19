CRH PLC: CRH Continues Share Buyback Programme

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / CRH plc, the global leader in building materials solutions, is pleased to announce that it has completed the latest phase of its share buyback programme, returning a further $0.3 billion of cash to shareholders.

Between 20 September 2022 and 16 December 2022, 7.7 million ordinary shares were repurchased on Euronext Dublin at an average discount of 1.20% to the volume weighted average price over the period.

This brings total cash returned to shareholders under our ongoing share buyback programme to $4.1 billion since its commencement in May 2018.

CRH today also announces that it has entered into arrangements with BofA Securities Europe SA ("Bank of America") to repurchase ordinary shares on CRH's behalf for a maximum consideration of $300 million* (the "Buyback"). The Buyback will commence today, 19 December 2022, and will end no later than 30 March 2023.

Under the terms of the Buyback, ordinary shares will be repurchased on Euronext Dublin. CRH has entered into non-discretionary instructions with Bank of America, acting as principal, to conduct the Buyback on CRH's behalf and to make trading decisions under the Buyback independently of CRH in accordance with certain pre-set parameters.

The purpose of the Buyback is to reduce the share capital of CRH and it will be conducted within the limitations of the authority granted at CRH's AGM on 28 April 2022 to repurchase up to 10% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue (being 48,098,857 ordinary shares following the completion of the latest phase of the buyback programme).

The Buyback will also be conducted within the parameters prescribed by the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (including as it forms part of retained EU law in the United Kingdom ("UK") from time to time, and, where relevant, pursuant to the UK's European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and the UK's Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019) and Chapter 12 of the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules. The repurchased ordinary shares will be held in treasury pending their cancellation or re-issue in due course.

Any decision in relation to any future buyback programmes will be based on an ongoing assessment of the capital needs of the business and general market conditions.

* Being an amount equal to €282 million (based on a FX rate of $1.00:€0.94 fixed for the duration of the Buyback).

Albert Manifold Chief Executive Jim Mintern Finance Director Frank Heisterkamp Director of Capital Markets & ESG Tom Holmes Head of Investor Relations

