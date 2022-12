Canadian manufacturer Sparq has unveiled a three-phase microinverter for on-grid and off-grid solar water pumps. It has a peak efficiency of 97.5% and a nominal maximum power point tracking (MPPT) efficiency of 99.8%.Ontario-based inverter manufacturer Sparq has developed a new three-phase microinverter for solar water pump applications. "It can work with any type of water pump, both on- and off-grid, and doesn't require an additional inverter to drive the pump motor," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. The three-phase Quad microinverter is compatible with up to four 550 W PV modules and ...

