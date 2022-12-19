Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) receives observation status (679/22)

On December 16, 2022, Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the repayment of the Company's bond loans SOLT5 and SOLT2 will not be met on their respective due dates, and that the Company therefore will ask the bondholders for an extension of the bond agreements. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) (ASAB, ISIN code SE0016101521, order book ID 237677) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB