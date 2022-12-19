Anzeige
Montag, 19.12.2022
WKN: A3C9UX ISIN: SE0016101521 
Frankfurt
19.12.22
08:06 Uhr
1,447 Euro
-0,062
-4,11 %
19.12.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) receives observation status (679/22)

On December 16, 2022, Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) (the "Company") issued
a press release with information that the repayment of the Company's bond loans
SOLT5 and SOLT2 will not be met on their respective due dates, and that the
Company therefore will ask the bondholders for an extension of the bond
agreements. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) (ASAB, ISIN code SE0016101521, order book ID
237677) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
