Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (WSRI LN) Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Dec-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 74.1237

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28753965

CODE: WSRI LN

ISIN: LU1861134382

