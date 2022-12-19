DJ Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIE LN) Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Dec-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.643
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1068869
CODE: PRIE LN
ISIN: LU1931974262
----------------------------------------------------------------------
