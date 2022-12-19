

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) on Monday said Enhertu, jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, has been approved in the European Union for the treatment of adults with advanced HER2-positive gastric cancer.



The approval was based on results from the DESTINY-Gastric02 and DESTINY-Gastric01 Phase II studies, AstraZeneca said.



'Today's important approval makes Enhertu the first HER2-directed medicine to be approved for gastric cancer in the European Union in more than a decade. Patients across the EU with advanced HER2-positive disease who have progressed following treatment in the first-line setting, may now have the opportunity to benefit from treatment with Enhertu,' said Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca.



Enhertu is already approved in the US and several other countries for gastric cancer.



The drug is also approved in many countries for the treatment of breast cancer. In August this year, Enhertu was approved by the FDA to treat non-small cell lung cancer.



