Montag, 19.12.2022
Breaking News
19.12.2022 | 09:58
Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U13G LN) Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Dec-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 95.3791

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3705506

CODE: U13G LN

ISIN: LU1407887162

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1407887162 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      U13G LN 
Sequence No.:  209538 
EQS News ID:  1516137 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1516137&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2022 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)

