Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Sleep Cycle AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / Sleep Cycle AB (publ) receives observation status (196/22)

Idag, den 19 december 2022, offentliggjorde Velvet Cichlid AB (under
namnändring från Goldcup 32046 AB) ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till
aktieägarna i Sleep Cycle AB (publ). 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om
bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. 

Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
Sleep Cycle AB (publ) (SLEEP, ISIN-kod SE0015961404, orderboks-ID 227472) ska
ges observationsstatus. 

Today, December 19, 2022, Velvet Cichlid AB (pending name change from Goldcup
32046 AB), disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Sleep Cycle
AB (publ). 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given
observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Sleep Cycle AB (publ) (SLEEP, ISIN code SE0015961404, order book ID 227472)
shall be given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
