Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U10G LN) Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Dec-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 116.7207

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2848342

CODE: U10G LN

ISIN: LU1407890620

