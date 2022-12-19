Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Breaking News Profitmaschine entfesselt? – Was Sie vor Weihnachten noch kaufen können!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.12.2022 | 10:00
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei AppGallery: 2022 Huawei Mobile Innovation & Development Competition Concludes, with List of Winners Unveiled

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huawei Mobile Innovation & Development Competition recently concluded after over 2,500 innovative app submissions from more than 5,000 teams over the past 100-plus days. More than 530 student developer teams and over 500 women developers participated in the contest, putting on full display the innovations by young developers and women developers.

Record number of participants, showcasing a vast array of innovations

This contest was held in five global regions: China, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, and featured record numbers of registered teams and entries.

In the China competition region, Koudai Story won the All-Scenario Coverage Award. The app is supported on a wide range of different devices, including watches, telematics devices, and tablets, to make storytelling accessible at any time. The Student Innovation Award winners included Rehabilitation Housekeeper and WEight, the first of which comes integrated with Cloud Debugging and Cloud Testing and eases rehabilitation training, and the last of which incorporates Cloud Functions and Cloud DB and offers healthy diet solutions.

Other competition regions also attracted premium submissions with enormous social value, which aim to pave the way toward a brighter and more innovative digital future. For example, KonsultaMD in Asia Pacific bridges the divide between patients and medical personnel, and provides high-level health consultation services. GreenIt in Europe counteracts climate change by helping lay the groundwork for a carbon-free future. In the Middle East & Africa competition region, Us And Them helps children with intellectual disabilities receive scientific rehabilitation training at home. In Latin America, Sofie - Red de bienestar provides emotional support for a wide range of users.

Winning apps

Winning apps

Enticing incentives and support for developers, inspiring smart innovations for all scenarios

This year's contest featured an exciting slate of rewards, including special incentives and serverless service resources from AppGallery Connect.

Huawei will continue to support global developers as they break new ground, by providing an array of competitions and incentives, as well as an innovation-centric ecosystem that makes smart solutions more accessible than ever before.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970272/Winning_apps.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2022-huawei-mobile-innovation--development-competition-concludes-with-list-of-winners-unveiled-301705955.html

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.