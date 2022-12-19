Biopsy Devices Market to be Worth $3.64 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biopsy devices market size is projected to reach USD 3.64 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Introduction of technologically advanced products, leading to increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, is the key factor driving the market.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Needle-based biopsy guns held the largest market share in 2022 owing to surging demand for these devices to acquire samples from soft tissues

New product launches of vacuum-assisted biopsy devices are further expected to accelerate the demand for needle-based biopsy guns over the forecast period

The biopsy needles segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. It represents lucrative growth opportunities owing to the increasing adoption of these products and the launch of advanced products

North America dominated the market in 2022 due to the high penetration rate of technologically advanced products and the presence of key market players in the region

The rising incidence of cancer coupled with high unmet patient needs is expected to propel the growth of the market extensively in the Asia Pacific region

Read 120-page full market research report, "Biopsy Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Needle-based Biopsy Guns, Biopsy Guidance Systems, Biopsy Forceps, Biopsy Needles), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Biopsy Devices Market Growth & Trends

In addition, growing investments in the oncology field by government and non-government organizations are expected to positively impact market growth. For instance, in 2022, the American Institute for Cancer Research funded more than $110 million for research to ensure a future without cancer. Moreover, the organization supports the establishment of an Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) that is focused on accelerating cancer and biomedical research translation.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant drop in biopsy procedures, especially in the first half of the pandemic. This represented a temporary negative impact on the sales of biopsy devices. The major factor responsible for this moderate downfall in sales was reduced patient visits to healthcare institutes as a precautionary measure to avoid being infected with the virus.

With economies returning to normalcy and the healthcare sector going back to majorly focusing on cancer research, the market recovered at a rapid pace. The biopsy market is further expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to constant advancements in the field of oncology and diagnostics.

Biopsy Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global biopsy devices market based on product and region:

Biopsy Devices Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Needle-based Biopsy Guns

Vacuum-assisted Biopsy (VAB) Devices



Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) Devices



Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) devices

Biopsy Guidance Systems

Manual



Robotic

Biopsy Needles

Disposable



Reusable

Biopsy Forceps

General Biopsy Forceps



Hot Biopsy Forceps

Others

Brushes



Curettes



Punches

Biopsy Devices Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



India



China



South Korea



Thailand



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the Biopsy Devices Market

Cardinal Health Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Cook Medical

DTR Medical

INRAD, Inc.

Devicor Medical Products Inc.

Gallini Srl

TransMed7, LLC

