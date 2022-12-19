Nomination Committee appointed for BioInvent International's Annual General Meeting 2023

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV) Lund, Sweden - December 19, 2022 - The members of the Nomination Committee for BioInvent International AB:s (publ) ("BioInvent) Annual General Meeting in 2023 have now been appointed.

The following representatives of BioInvent International AB's shareholders will be members of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2023:

Laura Feinleib, appointed by Redmile Group, LLC,

Erik Esveld, appointed by van Herk Investments B.V.,

Dr. Ivo Staijen appointed by HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd, and

Leonard Kruimer, Chairman of the Board.

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2023 regarding Chairman of the General Meeting, Chairman of the Board and other Board members, board remuneration shared among the Chairman and other Board members and possible compensation for committee work.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 27, 2023 in Lund, Sweden.

Proposals to the Nomination Committee can be sent to Stefan Ericsson, by mail: BioInvent International AB (publ).), SE-223 70 Lund or telephone: +46 (0)46-46 286 85 50 in good time before February 28, 2023.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander

Senior Director Investor Relations

+46 (0)46 286 85 50

cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

