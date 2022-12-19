Anzeige
19.12.2022 | 11:06
ANICAV: Holiday greetings from "Nature's Pearls", Canned Legumes from Europe.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Nature's Pearls", Canned Legumes from Europe, are a perfect way to celebrate the happiest of winter festivities, using the most delicious ingredients for cooking with chickpeas, fava beans, lentils, borlotti and cannellini beans, kidney beans and peas.

There is nothing so satisfying -- and healthy -- as a dish rich in legumes, especially in the middle of winter.

Preparing legumes takes a long time, however: sorting, soaking, then cooking for hours. But canned beans, our beautiful "Nature's Pearls" are ready for you: all you need to do is open the can. They are already tender, silky, and ready to be eaten, on their own or heated with a sauce or stew.

While there are many brands of legumes in cans, we are very proud of the high quality of Italian and European canned legumes. Because everything starts with the seed, the legume seeds are very carefully selected with the climate and specific characteristics of the land they will grow on.

When ripe, they are harvested, dried, then stored in warehouses at a controlled temperature and humidity. The legumes are rehydrated in special tanks for 14-15 hours until they double in weight, then they are sorted through for any stones etc, and finally screened through a metal detector for utmost safety.

They are then blanched, which helps remove gases, and packaged in a brine of salt water. Hermetically closed, they are sterilized and cooled, a whole process which cooks the legumes. Along each step of the way, they are tested and checked for safety, then they are labeled, packaged, and sent out into the world when they wait for you, the cook, to open and enjoy.

These tender legumes are wonderful anywhere and in any dish that you would put legumes you have soaked and cooked for a long time: chili, spicy stews, hummus, salads, soups -- legumes are truly the most delicious and nutritious of substances for nearly all sorts of eaters.

Since its the holiday season, though, how about trying something new: a scrumptious dish of Salt Cod with Chickpeas, a classically southern European speciality, perfect in winter as both the salt cod and the chickpeas are preserved: they are ready when you are! You can find the recipe on our website: https://legumesfromeurope.com/index.php/project/salt-cod-with-chickpeas/

And happiest winter celebrations to all, whichever observances you follow. And remember that gathering for holidays and celebrations means being together and sharing special foods. And canned legumes are your winter festival and everyday resource: delicious, healthful, convenient.

About ANICAV

ANICAV is the National Association of Canned Vegetables Industries; with 90 member companies, it is the largest representative association of vegetable-canning companies in the world.

Discover more on:

www.legumesfromeurope.com

Follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/LegumesFromEuropeUAE/
https://www.instagram.com/legumesfromeuropeuae/

Enjoy. It's from Europe

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970731/ANICAV.jpg

www.legumesfromeurope.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anicav-holiday-greetings-from-natures-pearls-canned-legumes-from-europe-301705886.html

