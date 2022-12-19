Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Breaking News Profitmaschine entfesselt? – Was Sie vor Weihnachten noch kaufen können!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DVMB ISIN: SE0018690059 Ticker-Symbol: ED00 
Frankfurt
14.12.22
08:02 Uhr
4,580 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDOMINES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENDOMINES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.12.2022 | 11:10
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: ENDOMINES FINLAND PLC ON 20 DECEMBER 2022

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 19 DECEMBER 2022 SHARES

LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: ENDOMINES FINLAND PLC ON 20
DECEMBER 2022 

The shares of Endomines Finland Plc will be listed on the Official List of
Nasdaq Helsinki on Tusday 20 December 2022. The trading code of the share is
PAMPALO. 

Basic information on Endomines Finland Plc as of 20 December 2022:

Trading code: PAMPALO

Issuer code: ENDOMI

ISIN-code: FI4000508023

LEI code: 7437004UOFZRIUWTUG97

Orderbook id: 278081

Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181

MIC: XHEL

Number of shares: 9 287 959

Listing date on the Official List: 20 December 2022



Industry: 55 Basic Materials

ICB Supersector: 5510 Basic Resources

Market Cap Segment: Small Cap

Managing director: Kari Vyhtinen

Address: Pampalontie 11

        FI-82967 Hattu

        FINLAND

Phone: +358 40 5850050

Internet: https://endomines.com



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
ENDOMINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.