Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: ENDOMINES FINLAND PLC ON 20 DECEMBER 2022

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 19 DECEMBER 2022 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: ENDOMINES FINLAND PLC ON 20 DECEMBER 2022 The shares of Endomines Finland Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on Tusday 20 December 2022. The trading code of the share is PAMPALO. Basic information on Endomines Finland Plc as of 20 December 2022: Trading code: PAMPALO Issuer code: ENDOMI ISIN-code: FI4000508023 LEI code: 7437004UOFZRIUWTUG97 Orderbook id: 278081 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 9 287 959 Listing date on the Official List: 20 December 2022 Industry: 55 Basic Materials ICB Supersector: 5510 Basic Resources Market Cap Segment: Small Cap Managing director: Kari Vyhtinen Address: Pampalontie 11 FI-82967 Hattu FINLAND Phone: +358 40 5850050 Internet: https://endomines.com Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260