Montag, 19.12.2022
Breaking News Profitmaschine entfesselt? – Was Sie vor Weihnachten noch kaufen können!
19.12.2022 | 11:10
112 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: MERGER BETWEEN ENDOMINES AB (PUBL) AND ENDOMINES FINLAND PLC

EXCHANGE NOTICE 19 DECEMBER 2022 SHARES

MERGER BETWEEN ENDOMINES AB (PUBL) AND ENDOMINES FINLAND PLC

Endomines Ab (publ) will be combined to Endomines Finland Plc through
cross-border downstream merger. The shares of Endomines Ab (publ) will be
listed for the last time on Monday 19 December 2022. 

Basic information on Endomines Ab (publ):

Trading code: ENDOM

ISIN code: SE0018690059

Orderbook id: 94144

Last listing day: 19 December 2022



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
