Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: MERGER BETWEEN ENDOMINES AB (PUBL) AND ENDOMINES FINLAND PLC

EXCHANGE NOTICE 19 DECEMBER 2022 SHARES MERGER BETWEEN ENDOMINES AB (PUBL) AND ENDOMINES FINLAND PLC Endomines Ab (publ) will be combined to Endomines Finland Plc through cross-border downstream merger. The shares of Endomines Ab (publ) will be listed for the last time on Monday 19 December 2022. Basic information on Endomines Ab (publ): Trading code: ENDOM ISIN code: SE0018690059 Orderbook id: 94144 Last listing day: 19 December 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260