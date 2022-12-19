Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Breaking News Profitmaschine entfesselt? – Was Sie vor Weihnachten noch kaufen können!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 Ticker-Symbol: C1C 
Tradegate
16.12.22
10:55 Uhr
39,540 Euro
-0,140
-0,35 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,98040,02013:45
39,98040,00013:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2022 | 11:10
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cargotec Corporation: Hiab receives large order from Veho Oy Ab in Finland

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 19 DECEMBER 2022 AT 12:00 PM EET

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received a large order from Veho Oy Ab in Finland for 135 MULTILIFT hooklifts and seven HIAB loader cranes with installation, accessories and training. The load handling equipment will be installed on Mercedes-Benz trucks that will be supplied by Veho to the Finnish Defense Forces. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q4 order book and deliveries will start in Q1 2023 and be completed in 2024. The order included an option for Veho to purchase a further 127 hooklifts with installation from Hiab.

"The Finnish Defence Forces have to work under some of the world's toughest climate conditions, and we are proud to help them with their material transportation needs. We have had a cooperation with them for several years, and they trust Hiab to supply customer-orientated, reliable equipment for their use," says Mika Liinanotko, Director, Sales and Services, Hiab Finland.

The equipment supplied, MULTILIFT Ultima 21Zhooklifts and HIAB X-HiDuo 188loader cranes, deliver both fantastic performance and great safety features. The hooklifts and loader cranes are supplied with accessories to increase versatility. Hiab will also be responsible for end-customer training.

Hiab has a long-term cooperation with the Finnish Defence Forces as a supplier of load handling equipment, including several other projects with Veho.

Veho Oy Ab is part of Veho Group, a retailer and distributor of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and Daimler commercial vehicles in Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.


Further information:
Mika Liinanotko, Director, Sales and Services, Hiab Finland, m: +358 400 825477, mika.liinanotko@hiab.com

Nils Gjerstad, Senior Communication Manager, Hiab, m: +46 706 005 288, nils.gjerstad@hiab.com


About Hiab
Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable load handling solutions. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Hiab's premium equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, JONSERED recycling cranes, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, GALFAB roll-off cable hoists, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL and WALTCO brands. As the industry pioneer, Hiab continues to make load handling smarter, safer and more sustainable to build a better tomorrow.www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec

Attachment

  • Image 1 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/81ec27bb-361f-48fd-8931-89983302d3b3)

CARGOTEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.