ATFX Connect: ATFX Attends the London Summit as a Fintech Pioneer in the Financial Services Industry

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Finance Magnates London Summit took place between 21-23 November 2022 at the Old Billingsgate, London, UK. The event attracted significant attention from global media houses. ATFX sponsored and attended the summit with its sister brand ATFX Connect to discuss ways to promote financial innovation and development with the world's best fintech brains and industry leaders. Hosted by Finance Magnates, the summit was a premier conference renowned for generating thought-provoking ideas within the financial services, digital assets, payments and fintech sectors. This year's summit has attracted 3,500+ attendees, 130+ speakers and 150+ exhibitors.

At the ATFX booth, attendees would get all the conference details at a glance. The intricately designed content briefs using cutting-edge technology contain insights from our analysts after an exhaustive analysis of the financial services industry and critical subjects, including fintech. Besides, ATFX's UK delegation intends to share ideas with the attendees and other participants at the summit, with the vision of shaping the future of the fintech industry via breakthroughs in relevant services.

Senior executives from leading firms in sectors such as banking, blockchain and financial payments technology were set to enjoy the conference for three whole days. It should be noted that Wei Qiang Zhang, the Managing Director of ATFX (UK), has also been invited to join other industry leaders in a top-level discussion during the summit.

Seizing the opportunity for fintech innovation during the summit, ATFX will dig deep into investors' requirements, and pool together resources crucial for fintech development at a faster pace. This will allow it to serve more customers using state-of-the-art technology in the industry. ATFX will also fully use its achievements in fintech innovation to expand the range of finance + technology + service possibilities to meet and exceed its customers' requirements.

ATFX Connect

Back in 2019, ATFX stepped into the Institutional arena to launch its Multi-Access platform ATFX Connect. The management's vision was to expand the broker's global presence and provide award-winning liquidity and customer service to the institutional community. With the focus on the professional investor, the ATFX Connect platform is designed to provide an efficient automated trading venue that delivers tailored liquidity solutions to Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Brokers, Private Banks, and other financial institutions. (ATFX Connect Website: https://www.atfxconnect.com)

