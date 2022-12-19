Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 19
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 16 December 2022 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 74.46p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 76.98p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 120.52p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 120.68p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
19 December 2022