Vietnam Cold Chain Market is expected to generate more than $ 600 Mn by 2026F owing to the growing demand by end users and technology upgradation: Ken Research

The cold storage sector in Vietnam is expected to grow with strong traction, likely driven by import and export orders for medicines and vaccines.

Improved export trade and transportation agreements, global demand for Vietnamese seafood is expected to rise in the future boosting investment trends.

With huge investment in cold storages and rising power prices & labor cost in the country along with rising automation and tech advancements in the country, storage cost is expected to increase in the future.





Technological Advancements:The cold storage industry is experiencing a new wave of technological developments which are essential for end users of cold storage services and for the organic growth of cold storage companies. Technology like- Robotics and Automation, Automated Guided Vehicles (Agvs), Iot Implementation, Advanced Sortation Systems, Drones and Advanced Analytics are being used by cold chain companies to grow their business. Vietnam Cold Storage Market is expected to generate more than $ 600 Mn in 2026F.

New Government Policies and projects supporting the growth of Cold Chain: The government prohibits vehicles older than 20 years to operate on road which negatively impacts the cold transport business. The trend is expected to continue as the cold storage business grows stronger which will result in a decreased revenue share for cold transport by the year ending 2026F. Projects like Ring Road 3 and 4, the highway to the Moc Bai Border Gate and Cai Mep Port project, Long Thanh International Airport, and Hiep Phuoc Port City will boost the development of the sector in the years to come in the Southern Key Economic Region (SKER).

Change in Lifestyle and Urbanization: Fast paced lifestyle and rise in per capita income in Vietnam has increased the demand for frozen, ready-to-cook and other types of food. Thus, result in increase of revenue generated from USD 193.7 Mn in 2016 to USD 3030.3 Mn in 2021. E-commerce at 73.2% in 2021 and food delivery's rapid expansion are having a substantial influence on the cold storage market. Increasing awareness towards overall physical and mental growth and development resulted in increasing consumption of dairy products, fruits and vegetables and high protein animal based products, thereby increasing demand for cold storage warehouses.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Vietnam Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Rising Meat and Seafood Consumption Owing to Growing Millennial Population Albeit Infrastructure Challenges" by Ken Research observed that Cold Chain market is an emergent transport and storage market in Vietnam at a rebounding stage from the economic crisis after pandemic. The rising government policies and demand for cosmetic dentistry, demand among the population along with government initiatives is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a 14.8% CAGR during 2021-2026F owing to the rise in economy of the country, increasing consciousness towards looks and new government policies.

Key Target Audience:-

Cold Storage Companies

Cold Chain Companies

Cold Transport Companies

Captive Cold Storage Companies

Captive Cold Chain Companies

Logistics Companies

Non-captive Companies

Cold Chain Associations

Logistics Associations

Private Equity Firms

Venture Capitalists

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2021-2026F

Companies Covered:-

Lineage

Transimex

Hung Vuong Corporation

AJ Total Vietnam

Mekong Logistics

ARC Bing Duong

ABA Cooltrans

Emergent cold storage

SK Cold Storage

Lotte logistics

Konoike

Hong Lai Group

New Land Logistics

Thang Long Logistics

Crane Worldwide Logistics

ALS Avaition Logistics

Arctic Wolf

Vinafco

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Country Overview and Infrastructure Analysis of Vietnam

Vietnam Cold Chain Market Overview and Genesis

Vietnam Cold Chain Industry Supply Ecosystem

Business Cycle and Genesis of Vietnam Cold Chain Market

Vietnam Cold Chain Market, 2016-2021

Vietnam Cold Chain Market Segmentation (by Cold Storage and Cold Transport, by Ownership and by End Users)

Vietnam Cold Storage Market, 2016-2021

Vietnam Cold Storage Market Segmentation (by Automation, Temperature Range, by End Users and by region)

Vietnam Cold Transport Market Overview, 2016-2021

Vietnam Cold Transport Market Segmentation (by Type of Reefer Truck, by Mode of Transportation, by Location & Vicinity and by end users)

SWOT Analysis of Vietnam Cold Chain Market

Competition Scenario of Vietnam Cold Chain Market

Growth drivers of Vietnam Cold Chain Market

Technological Advancements in the Vietnam Cold Chain Market

Issues and Challenges in the Vietnam Cold Chain Market

Recent Trends in the Vietnam Cold Chain Market

End User Analysis of Vietnam Cold Chain Market

Future Outlook of Vietnam Cold Chain Market, 2021-2026F

Future Outlook of Vietnam Warehousing Market, 2021-2026F

Future Outlook of Vietnam Cold Storage Market, 2021-2026F

Future Outlook of Vietnam Cold Transport Market, 2021-2026F

Market Opportunities and Analyst Recommendation

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to the link below:-

Vietnam Cold Chain Market

