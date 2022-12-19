BioInvent International: BioInvent Receives Notice of Allowance in the US for Patent Covering BI-1206 and BI-1607

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

Lund, Sweden - December 19, 2022 - BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a notice of allowance, informing the company that a patent application covering i.a. the anti-FcγRllB antibodies BI-1206 and BI-1607 will be granted contingent on payment of the issue fee.

This allowance is an important hallmark in the development of BI-1206 and BI-1607. BI-1607 differs from BI-1206 in that BI-1607 has been engineered for reduced Fc-binding to Fc. This alteration generates a major differentiating factor between the two antibodies, and specifically with respect to the best combination partners.

BI-1206 is currently being studied in two Phase 1/2 trials, in combination with rituximab in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) and in combination with pembrolizumab in solid tumors. BI-1607 is evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2a trial of BI-1607 in combination with trastuzumab in HER2+ solid tumors.

A patent in the same patent family has previously been granted by the USPTO and patents have also been granted by the European Patent Office and in several other countries, including China and Japan. The company also has related patent applications pending in some countries.

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

