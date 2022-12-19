Anzeige
Montag, 19.12.2022
PR Newswire
19.12.2022 | 12:06
China Matters' Features: Why Guizhou Is Carrying the Model for a Developing China

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Matters releases a talk show series on the development of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The six-episode talk show, named The Talk with Guizhou, invites six guests from China and abroad to share their views on topics such as how Guizhou promotes rural revitalization, how local culture can give a boost to its tourism industry and how the province can build a better ecosystem.