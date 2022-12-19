Danish renewable energy developer European Energy has acquired a majority stake in a 3.6 GW integrated solar and battery energy storage facility. Being developed in the Australian state of Queensland, the proposed facility will be used as a green hydrogen production plant.From pv magazine Australia European Energy has acquired a majority stake in Australia-headquartered energy company Austrom Hydrogen with the intention of accelerating the formal development and grid connection processes for the proposed 3.6 GW Pacific Solar Hydrogen Project. The Pacific Solar Hydrogen Project, planned for a 6,000-hectare ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...