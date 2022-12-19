Christmas, Choctails and Festive Cheer! Treat yourself to a Baileys Hot Chocolate Martini Cocktail

Easy to make, with simple ingredients already in your cupboards, why not shake up the serve of the season to share with friends and family?

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of year, the nights are drawing in, the Christmas tree is going up, and you're already planning the annual Love Actually movie night with friends and loved ones. If you're a lover of all things festive and Baileys, we have a treat in store for you!

Baileys has taken hot chocolates to the next level with an Instagrammable must sip - introducing the Baileys Hot Chocolate Martini Choctail - coming to a home movie night screen near you this December.

Baileys Hot Chocolate Martini Cocktail (1.1 units)

Ingredients:

Cocktail:

25ml Baileys Original Irish Cream

25ml Whole Milk

25ml Single Cream

25g Dark Chocolate

15ml Smirnoff Vodka

To Garnish:

Chocolate Sauce

Chocolate Sprinkles

Instructions:

Squeeze the chocolate sauce onto a small plate Place your martini glass upside down and dip the rim in the chocolate sauce On another plate, pour on some chocolate sprinkles and place the martini glass upside down to coat the chocolate rim Chop/Grate your 25g of dark chocolate into super small pieces. Add your 25ml of Whole Milk and 25ml of Single Cream into a mug, mix together, and microwave for around 30 seconds until boiling. Make sure you watch over this so it doesn't spill over. To the hot milk, add the chopped dark chocolate and stir until melted. Then add 15ml Vodka and 25ml Baileys into your chocolate milk. Stir until fully combined. It doesn't matter if your cocktail is still a little warm, we like it this way! Pour into your decorated martini glass and serve. If you have spare chocolate feel free to grate this over the top of the drink at the end for an extra treat!

