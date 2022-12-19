Enzolytics, Inc. Announces the Completion of the 2020 and 2021 Audited Financials

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/).

Enzolytics, Inc. announces the completion of the 12/31/2020 and 12/31/2021 audited financials. The Company has refiled the 12/31/2021 Disclosure Statement reflecting the completion of the audit covering 2020 and 2021. These filings provide investors with detailed audited information about the Company's operations, business strategies, and financials. The reports will assist the Company's investors in understanding the Company's operations and its focus. In conjunction with the completion of the audits, and as part of the Company's ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability, Enzolytics is planning to become a fully reporting 34 Act Filer with the SEC.

The Company CEO, Charles Cotropia, said, "Enzolytics is focused on accelerating the growth of our clinical products, technology platforms, and multiple applications now in progress. The Company is making substantial advancement in its three synergistic therapeutic platforms generating multiple clinical products for human and veterinary use. Over the last two years, we have focused on advancing our research and development and strengthening our Intellectual Property portfolio covering our technologies. As a result, we have made significant strides and substantive progress on multiple fronts. Our completion of a two-year audit is just one of the many objectives we have set and achieved.

"In the year ahead, Enzolytics will share additional plans regarding our technologies, planned partnerships, and projects, as well as achievements in each of our therapeutics platforms. We have full faith in our long-term vision and mission and are confident in our team's ability to achieve set goals."

The Company's IPF Immune therapeutic, a dietary supplement that supports the body's self-defense system, is now available to the public through Onelavi (www.onelavi.com) and through the Company's IPF Immune website (www.enzolyticstherapeutics.com). The product will be widely available through national retailers and their internet platforms and websites. In the coming weeks, the product will be available through Walmart and later through other national outlets. Pre-sales promotions have been aired during the past months, and future promotions and advertising are planned. Product promotion will also be achieved through platforms provided by retailers carrying the product.

To meet demand, additional production of IPF Immune is ongoing. In addition, the Company plans to introduce the product in foreign markets.

The Company COO, Dr. Gaurav Chandra, noted, "At Enzolytics, innovation is driven through our ecosystems with a collective mission to accelerate innovation. Our A.I. platform drives the Company's drug discovery and development and represents an overall strategy to produce therapeutics covered by an all-encompassing Intellectual Property portfolio. We take pride in strengthening our I.P. portfolio covering the anti-virus therapeutics, their method of production, diagnostics and prognostics. Our application of Artificial Intelligent to drug formulation and creation has made possible our move beyond big pharma's monoclonal antibody discovery and development. Enzolytics continues to forge ahead with the immediate strategy to identify novel biomarkers and therapeutic targets, design innovative diagnostic and prognostic tests, and expand the Company's Patent portfolio.

"In addition, Enzolytics' long-term plan is to be a serious contender in the personalized medicine market. The Company acknowledges the importance of an all-encompassing One Health approach recognizing the link between the health of people, animals, and the environment. As part of that approach, we identified conserved sites for Monkey Pox (https://www.nasdaq.com/press-release/enzolytics-announces-the-discovery-of-conserved-target-sites-on-the-monkeypox-virus) 2 weeks before WHO declared it a Global Public Health Emergency. Enzolytics continues to partner and engage with technology, genetics, veterinary centers, diagnostic and regulatory companies applying that strategy in each of these areas."

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of its therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

