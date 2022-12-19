Investor Ideas Podcast Exclusive

Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - nvestorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering fintech stocks, features an exclusive podcast interview with Mr. Luke D'Angelo, Executive Chairman, CEO & Chief Investment Officer of AppTech Payments Corp.(NASDAQ: APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless, omni-channel commerce between businesses and consumers.

Talking about the Company's 'Commerse' patent-backed Technology Platform, D'Angelo said, "Our investors are excited about our platform. It delivers many ways for our customers to make money; not just process money but to make money as well. That's what's exciting, we're empowering people who have been powerless because it's too expensive and it's too much of a headache to put all these things together. Banks and a lot of institutions don't have time for it. That is what separates us from the others; our ability to create eco-solutions for our customers, so their users look at them as the heros. At the end of the day, we're business-to business; we back the business so they look great to their users and their users ultimately become our users."

"And what's really exciting is we don't have to spend a dollar on marketing to get clients. We already have them. One of the most exciting things that AppTech Payments has is the ability to turn on business. We stopped taking new customers five months ago because the integration rates and the demand for what we're doing is off the charts. "

CommerseTM is a cloud-based Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service ("CXS") platform backed by AppTech's mobile commerce patents, core partner technology and other related internal intellectual property. CXS solutions incorporate PaaS, BaaS, Data, AI/ML, MarTech and other features to create flexible, rich, personalized payment and banking experiences for end users. The "One Platform. All Commerce." tagline succinctly describes how CommerseTM seamlessly delivers digital banking and accepting digital payments, including credit card issuance of physical and virtual cards from credit card and alternative payment processing services such as text-to-pay, to cross-border payment capabilities, all facilitated by a single trusted ecosystem.

D'Angelo talks about the Company's patent portfolio of over 17 patents and tells Investor Ideas,

"First and foremost, our intellectual property is bar none. Obviously, big companies have good patent portfolios, but the key to intellectual property and patents is being first. I can say that we have been first on a lot of fronts. We wanted to make sure that when we came to market that we're not looking back. We're not looking to the left or right, we're just charging straight forward. Our due diligence and study of the fintech market for the last 7 years is paramount."

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) is an innovative Fintech company whose mission is to deliver a better way for businesses to provide their customers with customizable, immersive commerce experiences. CommerseTM, its all-new, patent-backed technology platform powering seamless omni-channel Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service (CXS), drives highly secure, scalable, cross-border digital banking, text-to-pay, crypto payments and merchant services altogether from a single, unified stack designed to increase operational efficiencies and growth for businesses while providing the economic convenience their customers demand from today's commerce experiences. For more information, visit apptechcorp.com and commerse.io.

