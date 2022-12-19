Philippines Industrial Waste Water Treatment is Expected to Generate More Than $45 Mn in Revenue in 2026F by Rising Industrialization, Depletion of Resources and Government's Strong Initiatives: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Majority of clients source their technology from overseas vendors but for expansion purpose local EPC Contactors are given a preference. Increasing Industrial Waste Water Generation in Philippines from 5.8 Mn in 2018 to 15.2 Mn in 2021 is contributing towards the high demand for Waste Water Treatment Plants in the country.





Chemical & Pharmaceutical industry can grow up to 11% in next 5 years in Philippines and that will directly impact the waste water treated and generated by the industry. Also, with increasing regulations on hazardous waste water in Philippines , WWTP will be affected as well.

Food and Beverage Industry would still be dominating in terms of Waste Water generation as maximum waste is generated by this industry.

Power Plant would see a rise in revenue but in terms of overall share it would decrease as Philippines is now moving towards clean energy sources.

Current Marketing Positioning: Increasing Industrial Waste Water Generation in Philippines from ~5Mn in 2018 to ~15 Mn in 2021 is contributing towards the high demand for Waste Water Treatment Plants in the country, making the market highly fragmented with the presence of international players.

Depleting Resources and Quality: With the groundwater depleting and decreasing availability of potable water across the island nation, the World Bank report predicting a global shortfall of water and indicating a high degree of water shortage in Philippines by 2040 are compelling reasons for the growth needs of the wastewater treatment market.

Centralized Waste Water Treatment Plant: Philippines Industrial WWT market is expected to Generate more than $45Mn in Revenue, due to increase in Industrial Establishments in 2026F. In many economic zones managed by PEZA, there has been a development in centralized WWTP. This has encouraged companies to set up their manufacturing plants in the country with lesser cost in Waste water management and an increase in investment pre-treatment plant.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market Outlook to 2026F - Driven by Rising Industrialization, Depletion of Resources and Government's Strong Initiatives in Waste Water Treatment' by Ken Research observed that Waste Water Treatment market is an emergent market in Philippines at a rebounding stage from the economic crisis after pandemic. The rising industrialization and pollution in the rivers, along with the growing awareness and Government initiatives, is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The Philippines Waste Water Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecasted period 2022F-2026F.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

Philippines Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market

By Region

Luzon

Mindanao

Visayas

By Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Paper & Pulp Industry

Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industry

Semiconductor and Electronics Industry

Others

By Order Intake

EPC Contracts

O&M Contracts

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

Key Target Audience:-

Waste Water Treatment Service Providers

Water Treatment Equipment Distributors

Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers

FMCG Companies

Waste Water Treatment Companies

Paper Manufactures

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2018-2021

2018-2021 Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

Companies Covered:-

Eco-System Technologies, inc.

Subic water and Sewerage Company

water and Sewerage Company VA Tech WA bag Philippines

KSB PHILIPPINES , INC

, INC Manila Water Company, inc.

Prime Metro BMD corporation

JFE Engineering Corporation Philippine

JFE Techno Manila, inc.

Yokogawa Philippines inc.

Anti-Pol Ecosystem

Green Innovations Inc

Pro water Technologies inc.

ERA INTEGRATED CORPORATION

ORCA Applied Engineering Solutions Corp.

Pall Roces Corporation (PRC)

Global Water Engineering Corp.

Bongar Enviro Systems Technologies Corp

BT ENVIRO projects, inc.

Power4all

Visit this Link Request for custom report

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Philippines Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market, 2018-2026F

Philippines Economic Analysis

Philippines Waste Utilization

Business Cycle and Genesis of Philippines Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market

Value Chain of Philippines Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market

Stages of the Waste Process for Small Enterprise & Industry

Ecosystem in Philippines Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market

Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market EPC Contractor Categories

EPC Contract Payment System

EPC Project Timeline

Roadmap for Tender Application for EPC Company

EPC Asset Light Operational Model

Government & Private EPC Contacts

Operation And Maintenance Contracts

Market Size Analysis of Philippines Data Center Market, 2018-2021

End User Analysis of Philippines Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market

Growth Drivers

SWOT Analysis of Philippines Industrial Waste Water Market

Market Size on the basis of Order Intake 2022-26F

Competition Framework of Philippines Waste Water Treatment Market

Market Opportunities and Analyst Recommendation

Industry Speaks

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to the link below:-

Philippines Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Saudi Arabia Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market Outlook to 2026F - Driven by government initiatives of Vision 2025, to achieve 100% clean water bodies and by 2035 to treat more than 6.8 million cubic meter of wastewater per day

The market size is largely driven by increased demand for Upstream Oil and Gas of WWTPs in the industries. Saudi Arabian government's economic vision plan for 2025 is pushing expansion and growth in key industries which is driving the market. Power plant, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage, and Refining & Petrochemicals industry in KSA are receiving a tremendous push for expansion thus expanding the WWTP market.

Indonesia Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market Outlook 2027F - Driven by Rising Industrialization, Depletion of Resources and Government's Strong Initiatives in Waste Water Treatment

Indonesia is experiencing solid economic growth with minimal impacts from the global economic crisis due to strong internal market growth. The private sector is now actively pursuing water projects with interest from both foreign and local investors. The Indonesian government has decided to shift its capital from Jakarta to Nusantara in East Kalimantan in 2024, which provides a new opportunity for all the industries to shift to the new industrial hub thus market is also expected to grow rapidly in future. The market has been driven by growing and rapid increase in the production of industries and Indonesia's commitment towards its new capital in Nusantara which provides massive opportunities.

Vietnam Industrial Water and Waste Water Treatment Market Outlook To 2022 - By Region (North, South And Central) And By Industry (Food Processing, Textile, Chemical, Power, Oil And Gas, Fertilizers And Others)

Industrial water and waste water treatment industry in Vietnam registered a positive five year CAGR during 2012-2017. The market size grew constantly in terms of order intake during the period 2012-2017. The growth was mainly driven by rapid industrialization of Vietnam which leads to high level of pollution in the water bodies, strict implementation of regulatory norms and scarcity of water promoting the industries to use recycled water. Increased demand for energy and rise in manufacturing industries has promoted the development of water treatment industry.

Malaysia Industrial Water and Waste Water Treatment Market Outlook to 2022 - By Region (North, Kuala Lumpur, South and East, and Sabah and Sarawak) and By Industry (Agriculture and Food, Palm Oil, Oil and Gas, Electronics, and Others)

Industrial water and waste water treatment industry in Malaysia registered a positive five year CAGR during 2012-2017. The growth was mainly driven by strict implementation of regulatory norms and scarcity of water promoting the industries to use recycled water. Increased demand for energy and rise in manufacturing industries has promoted the development of water treatment industry.

India Industrial Water and Waste Water Treatment Market Outlook to 2022 - By Region (North, South, East, and West) and By Industry (Power, Steel, Textile tannery and Paper and Pulp, Oil and Gas, Pharma and Others

Industrial water and waste water treatment industry in India registered a five year CAGR of ~% during 2012-2017. The market size increased from INR ~ billion in 2012 to INR ~ billion in 2017. The growth was mainly driven by strict implementation of regulatory norms and scarcity of water promoting the industries to use recycled water. Increased demand for energy and rise in manufacturing industries has promoted the development of water treatment industry.

Follow Us -

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/philippines-industrial-waste-water-treatment-is-expected-to-generate-more-than-45-mn-in-revenue-in-2026f-by-rising-industrialization-depletion-of-resources-and-governments-strong-initiatives-ken-research-301706054.html