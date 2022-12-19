DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 183.0856

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 220124

CODE: CS1 LN

ISIN: FR0010655746

