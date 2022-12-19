Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD, the Company), a biotechnology company developing precision medicine tests for immune health based on the EpiSwitch 3D genomics platform, announced that its senior leadership will be in San Francisco during the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan 9-12 2023.

OBD concluded a successful year in 2022, with its flagship EpiSwitch Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test (CiRT) made available and in commercial use both in the UK and the US, where it also received a unique reimbursement code by the American Medical Association's CPT (Current Procedural Terminology) Editorial Board. The year has also seen compelling data and clinical utility described by renowned oncologists with pharma collaborators at leading global conferences, such as ASCO 2022 and ESMO 2022.

OBD's EpiSwitch platform was developed to diagnose patients and determine how individuals might respond to disease or treatment, leveraging the Company's deep understanding of how the 3D configuration of the genome plays a crucial role in gene regulation. The Company's flagship product, the EpiSwitch CiRT, is a first-of-its-kind precision medicine blood test that predicts a cancer patient's likely response to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICIs), including widely used anti-PD-L1 and anti-PD-1 therapies. Despite their potential benefit, it is estimated that 70%+ of patients treated with an ICI will not have a clinical response.

OBD's CEO Dr Jon Burrows and CSO Dr Alexandre Akoulitchev will be attending meetings to discuss details of the unique EpiSwitch platform, as well as future plans for its use. If you would like to meet the team, please contact investorrelations@oxfordbiodynamics.com

About Oxford BioDynamics Plc

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD) is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch Explorer Array Kit.

The Company has developed a proprietary 3D genomic biomarker platform, EpiSwitch, which can build molecular diagnostic classifiers for prediction of response to therapy, patient prognosis, disease diagnosis and subtyping, and residual disease monitoring in a wide range of indications.

Oxford BioDynamics has participated in more than 40 partnerships with big pharma and leading institutions including Pfizer, EMD Serono, Genentech, Roche, Biogen, Mayo Clinic, Massachusetts General Hospital and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma.

The Company has created a valuable technology portfolio, including biomarker arrays, molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatic tools for 3D genomics and an expertly curated 3D genome knowledgebase comprising hundreds of millions of data points from over 10,000 samples in more than 30 human diseases.

OBD is headquartered in Oxford, UK and is listed on AIM of the London Stock Exchange. It also has a commercial office in Gaithersburg, MD, USA and a reference laboratory in Penang, Malaysia.

For more information, please visit the Company's website, www.oxfordbiodynamics.com, or follow on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About EpiSwitch

The 3D configuration of the genome plays a crucial role in gene regulation. By mapping this architecture and identifying abnormal configurations, EpiSwitch can be used to diagnose patients or determine how individuals might respond to a disease or treatment.

Built on over 10 years of research, EpiSwitch is Oxford Biodynamics' award-winning, proprietary platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers. The technology is fully developed, based on testing of over 10,000 samples in 30 disease areas, and reduced to practice.

In addition to stratifying patients with respect to anticipated clinical outcome, EpiSwitch data offer insights into systems biology and the physiological manifestation of disease that are beyond the scope of other molecular modalities. The technology has performed well in academic medical research settings and has been validated through its integration in biomarker discovery and clinical development with big pharma.

