

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson (PSO, PSON.L) has entered into an agreement with SHL Group to acquire Personnel Decisions Research Institutes, LLC, a provider of workforce assessment services. PDRI's suite of integrated talent management solutions helps government and commercial clients hire, train, and develop high-performance organizations. The consideration represents an enterprise value of $190 million.



Pearson said the acquisition further expands its portfolio, accelerating the company's strategy to capture new market opportunities and grow presence with large employers.



Andy Bird, Chief Executive of Pearson, said: 'Together, we will have a stronger proposition and a larger platform from which to drive future growth.'



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PEARSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de