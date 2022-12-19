DJ Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CWEG LN) Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Dec-2022 / 13:15 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 406.9633
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28945
CODE: CWEG LN
ISIN: LU1681046188
