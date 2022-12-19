Anzeige
19.12.2022
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, December 16


BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT: Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Annual Report for year ended 30 September 2022

- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022 may also be viewed at:

www.blackrock.com/uk/brfi


19 December 2022

