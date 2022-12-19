With five large customer-centric conferences and multiple one-day locals and symposiums, Kaseya offers a can't-miss event for everyone in the channel.

Kaseya, the leading provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs), small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs) announced its full line-up of exciting events planned for 2023.

"We're excited to bring a full year's worth of awesome opportunities for customers to connect with us and their peers," said Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola. "We've planned events you won't want to miss if you are looking to grow your business, your skills, and your network. From the return of Schnizzfest after a three-year hiatus to another amazing DattoCon, we have an event for all our customers, no matter their role or industry. From the CEO of an MSP to a technician on an internal IT team, there is going to be something for everyone in 2023."

The Return of the Schnizz

Schnizzfest January 23 25, Phoenix, AZ

After three long years, we are proud to introduce the Return of the Schnizz. Schnizzfest is back with a bang. Hosted at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix, Schnizzfest promises three exciting days of thought leadership and networking events. Featuring keynotes from CEO of EXOS Sarah Robb O'Hagan and President of TruMethods Gary Pica, you won't want to miss the comeback of this highly-regarded channel conference.

Our Super Sweet 16

Connect IT Global April 24 27, Las Vegas, NV

Kaseya returns to the MGM Grand for our 16th annual Connect IT Global event. Join us for four packed days at our premiere IT event, including our exclusive M&A Summit, Kaseya expert training sessions, and thrilling nighttime entertainment. This year, we're introducing the GlueXperience, a pre-conference "show within a show" where we bring GlueX into Connect IT. Not to mention huge giveaways, like a car and trips to Miami! Network with other successful names in the channel, vendors, and Kaseya leadership at this year's event, which promises to be bigger than ever before.

Grab a Pint with Us in Dublin

Kaseya DattoCon Europe June 26 28, Dublin, IE

Join us for our first Kaseya DattoCon event in Dublin! This European conference seeks to combine the best of Connect IT Global and DattoCon under one roof. And not to be missed is our party at the Guiness Storehouse! With over 1,000 MSPs and industry leaders in attendance for three days of sessions, networking and insights, you won't want to miss our premiere European conference.

Experience the Magic of DattoCon

DattoCon October 2 4, Miami, FL

In the tradition of DattoCon, we are traveling to another new city! Miami has become one of the most exciting tech hubs in the world, with hundreds of MSPs and IT technicians in the surrounding areas, and we're thrilled to promote this innovation at DattoCon while we announce a few innovations of our own.

Surfs Up in Sydney

Kaseya DattoCon APAC Nov 6 8, Sydney, AU

We're excited to be in Sydney for our second Kaseya DattoCon, where we will bring some of the amazing content from Connect IT Global and DattoCon. Join us for in-depth training sessions led by industry leaders on the most powerful IT service solutions to date.

No Travel Necessary

Connect IT Local and Kaseya Executive Symposium A city near you!

Kaseya brings the conference to you with 80 one-day events in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Our Connect IT Locals focus on one of four themes: security, sales marketing, M&A, and mid-market enterprise (MME). Kaseya Executive Symposiums feature thought leadership from Kaseya leadership on integrations, company news, and more! Our one-day events are the perfect opportunity to connect with Kaseya team members while learning how to better your business and improve your bottom line.

