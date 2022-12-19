The partnership will provide a holistic solution to help investors on the journey to decarbonizing their portfolios and meeting global ESG disclosure requirements

Watershed, the leading enterprise climate platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Novata, the leading ESG data management platform built for private markets, to provide private investment firms with a comprehensive ESG solution. The partnership enables customers to benefit from both Watershed's deep climate expertise and Novata's breadth of ESG knowledge.

By partnering with Watershed, which gives investors a comprehensive view of their financed emissions, actionable pathways to net zero, and expert climate advisors, Novata clients will have a solution to help satisfy disclosure requirements and investor requests for ESG data transparency. Novata's ESG data management platform serves thousands of companies owned by private equity, private credit, and venture capital companies.

"We are thrilled to partner with Novata to help more investors start the journey to decarbonize their portfolios. Private markets are key to the climate transition but have lacked rigorous, comprehensive tools to support this critical work. Together, Watershed and Novata enable effective climate action and substantive value creation for all private investors," said Watershed co-founder Taylor Francis.

"We are very pleased to partner with Watershed to provide our shared customers with a holistic data solution that addresses both the breadth of the ESG data landscape, as well as the intricate process of collecting carbon accounting data all under one roof," said Lorraine Spradley Wilson, Chief Impact Officer and Head of ESG at Novata. "We are committed to helping our customers seamlessly fulfill ESG and carbon disclosure requests, and this partnership is a testament to executing on that mission."

Watershed Finance analyzes financed emissions in minutes, with streamlined portfolio onboarding. Clients can then identify emissions hotspots, model decarbonization strategies, engage their portfolio companies, and meet global disclosure requirements. Watershed's customers totaling more than $18 trillion in assets under management include Bain Capital, Thoma Bravo, Baillie Gifford, and other leading firms.

Novata provides customers with a clear on-ramp for selecting ESG metrics, painless data collection, and data insights and analytics tools to inform investment decisions. Novata is a public benefit corporation formed by the Ford Foundation, Hamilton Lane, S&P Global, Omidyar Network, and more than a dozen private equity firms and pension funds.

ABOUT WATERSHED: Watershed is the enterprise climate platform. Leading companies like Walmart, Airbnb, Stripe, Klarna, and Block use our software to run end-to-end climate programs with quantifiable results. Watershed delivers granular, audit-grade carbon measurement; one-click disclosure and reporting; and real emissions reduction-all in a single, intuitive, enterprise-grade software platform. Watershed customers have access to our exclusive marketplace of scientifically vetted, high-additionality carbon removal projects and high-quality offsets; in-house climate and policy expertise; and ongoing support throughout their climate journey. For more information, please visit https://watershed.com/.

ABOUT NOVATA: Novata is a public benefit corporation created to enable the private markets to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive form of capitalism. Novata helps private equity firms and private companies to navigate the complex ESG landscape more easily by providing a technology platform that simplifies the process of selecting reporting metrics, provides clear and simple guidance for painless data collection, hosts a cutting-edge secure contributory database to store data, and offers unique tools for analysis and seamless reporting to key stakeholders, including limited partners and regulators. Novata was formed as a partnership of the Ford Foundation, S&P Global, Hamilton Lane and Omidyar Network and is majority-controlled by mission-driven organizations and its employees. For more information, please visit https://www.novata.com/.

