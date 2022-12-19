Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lipidor AB receives observation status (681/22)

On December 14, 2022, Lipidor AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company had initiated a cost saving program including dismissal of all its employees except the Company's CEO. The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position or if any other circumstance exists that result in a substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Lipidor AB (LIPI, ISIN code SE0012558617, order book ID 180863) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.