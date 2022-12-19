Anzeige
WKN: A2PHEZ ISIN: SE0012558617 
GlobeNewswire
19.12.2022 | 14:10
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lipidor AB receives observation status (681/22)

On December 14, 2022, Lipidor AB (the "Company") issued a press release with
information that the Company had initiated a cost saving program including
dismissal of all its employees except the Company's CEO. 

The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given
observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position or if any other circumstance exists that result in
a substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial
instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Lipidor AB (LIPI, 
ISIN code SE0012558617, order book ID 180863) shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
