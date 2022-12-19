Downers Grove, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - Leading implementer of Cybersecurity Technoware Solutions expands its operations to Ireland as the first step in offering Identity and Access Management (IAM) services to European countries.







"The current expansion will allow more customers to utilize our services in Cybersecurity. As part of our worldwide expansion plan, we are analyzing a number of intriguing European and non-European locations that may become important to us," says Technoware Solutions CEO Sanjay Kumar.

"Identity and Access Management is a task that requires more from systems today than it did in the past," he continues. "We are in a great position to serve our customers' IAM initiatives thanks to our robust worldwide Managed Service Portfolio."

Technoware Solutions has a presence in the United States, Canada, and India, where it serves some of the most prominent clients in their respective industries. With its extensive range of services and dedication to customer satisfaction, Technoware Solutions is the go-to expert for corporate cybersecurity needs.

"Our success is founded on a simple philosophy, Teamwork makes the Dream Work, which is also integral to our company's core principles. Today's market requires partners like us to assist organizations in reimagining and implementing their IAM solutions while considering their demands and industry advances," says Violet Kang the HR Director of Technoware Solutions.

"In a rapidly evolving, highly competitive technology industry, we bridge the cybersecurity skills gap by investing a lot in our employee's professional growth and development through advanced, continuous training and development programs." she continues.

Technoware Solutions is an experienced and trusted cybersecurity professional with a track record of success safeguarding businesses and organizations from hostile cyber threats. The company provides comprehensive security solutions that match its customers' particular demands through the proper combination of technology, people, and processes. It has become an industry leader and is well known for its ability to deliver quality services to its customers, with the need for its expertise extending to Europe.

About Technoware Solutions

Technoware Solutions is a cybersecurity-implementing company specializing in Identity & Access Management. With industry knowledge and dedication to quality and innovation, they provide their customers with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. Their range of services includes services for IAM, which include advisory, architecture, implementation, integration, support, and operations. With a dedication to providing the greatest solution to their clients in an ethical manner, Technoware Solutions has a perfect track record of executing these services.

