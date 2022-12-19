

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russian forces carried out rare overnight drone attacks in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, injuring two and damaging a critical infrastructure facility.



A Ukrainian military commander accused Russia of using Iranian-made Shahed attack drones Monday morning. Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, claimed that Ukrainian forces shot down most of them.



Solomyanskyi district and Shevchenkivskyi district were the most-affected in Monday's attacks, causing blackout across the region.



The latest round of Russian attack comes three days after four people were killed in widespread missile and drone attacks launched across Ukraine.



Russia has intensified attacks since October, targeting Ukraine's energy system and civilian infrastructure, causing power outages in the freezing winter.



Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is to meet his close ally Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk Monday.



Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned that Russia could be planning a Belarus-based major attack in January.



In his nightly address on Sunday, Zelensky said power has been restored to 9 million people who were left in darkness after Russian forces targeted several Ukrainina cities with dozens of missiles Friday.



The country's nine power generation facilities were damaged in the attacks.



