Kazia Therapeutics has announced a research collaboration with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute (an Australia-based cancer research center) to investigate the utility of its lead asset, paxalisib (PI3K/mTOR inhibitor) in solid tumors. The collaboration plans to build on previously conducted research, including the potential use of paxalisib as an immune modulator in solid tumors. We note that the company recently announced encouraging data in a preclinical melanoma study, highlighting Kazia's growing focus on exploring indications other than brain cancer and brain metastases, following the recent setback in the GBM AGILE study where paxalisib was unsuccessful in graduation to stage 2 of the Phase III trial.

