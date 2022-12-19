Presidio Property Trust Announces Series D Preferred Stock Cash Dividend

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / (NASDAQ:SQFT; SQFTP; SQFTW) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ("Presidio" or the "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a dividend on its 9.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock") for the month of December 2022.

In accordance with the terms of the Series D Preferred Stock, the December 2022 Series D dividend will be payable in cash in the amount of $0.19531 per share on January 16, 2023, to shareholders of record of Series D Preferred Stock as of the dividend record date of December 31, 2022.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located primarily in Texas and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables us to reduce our operating costs through economies of scale by servicing a number of properties with less staff, it makes us susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. Presidio is also the sponsor of the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MURF), which currently holds approximately $136 million in trust. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. On November 8, 2022, Murphy entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Conduit Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company led by highly experienced pharma executives established to fund the development of successful deprioritized clinical assets licensed from large pharmaceutical companies through its exclusive relationships. The closing of the business combination transaction is subject to numerous terms and conditions. For more information on Presidio, please visit the Company's website at https://www.PresidioPT.com .

