Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is announcing that it has been selected by Quay Pacific Property Management to provide nine Level 2 EV charging ports to Spaces City Link, an 8-storey, state-of-the-art office building situated on West 8th Avenue in Vancouver's Cambie Corridor.

Quay Pacific Property Management was established in 1998 and provides professional Strata Management and Property Management services throughout British Columbia.

Spaces offers office space, coworking, virtual office and flexible meeting space as part of a unique and dynamic community that fosters an entrepreneurial spirit at 446 locations globally. The City Link location will offer 40,000 square feet of modern workspace, designed to achieve LEED® Gold Certification, that also incorporates the latest technology throughout.

"Workplace charging will play a key role in enabling the proliferation of EVs, making the workday more productive by giving EV drivers one less thing to think about," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "Visitors at City Link will have access to Level 2 charging to charge their vehicles while they work, and it will also be available for guests who are visiting the location to attend events or meetings."

Quay Pacific Property Management worked in partnership with Vanlux Development and Hypercharge to secure BC Hydro and CleanBC's EV charging rebate for the project, which is funded by the Government of B.C.'s Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, and the Government of Canada.

The Vancouver City Link location is one of five new Spaces coworking offices in Canada, with the others located in Toronto, Ottawa, Dartmouth, and Surrey.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

