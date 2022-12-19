Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed SFUSD on December 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SFUSD/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





As a stable coin which is pegged to the value of USD, SFUSD runs on the Polygon network, giving it an unfair advantage in terms of speed and cost per transaction. The SFUSD stable coin has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on December 14, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing SFUSD

As the world's first stable coin native to the Polygon chain, SFUSD is a cheaper, faster and more secure way of moving new-aged digital money across the globe. Each SFUSD can be converted 1:1 for USD, and users can spend, send or exchange SFUSD to anyone across the globe in seconds.

SFUSD breaks conventional banking boundaries and gives the control of users' money back into their hands. The service runs for users 24×7 and 365 days, all they need is an internet connection to send money anywhere across the globe. With SFUSD, users can finally enjoy limitless control over their funds to spend, send, save and invest as they desire.

In addition, users don't have to spend money to use their money anymore. There's no exaggerated fee on wire transfers, only a fraction of a cent. And vendors/merchants can now avoid the 2.9% fees on credit card payments and pass back savings to loyal customers with the instant cash flow.

Furthermore, SFUSD will be the first and only stable coin in the world offering 30% rewards per month to stake. Holders can earn up-to 30% monthly returns by simply just staking their SFUSD coin via its Stable Fund wallet.

About SFUSD Stable Coin

SFUSD is a stable coin which is pegged to the value of USD. Each SFUSD can be converted 1:1 for USD. Running on the Polygon network gives SFUSD an unfair advantage in terms of speed and cost per transaction. As of December 14, 2022, it has a total supply of 100 million (i.e., 100,000,000) coins. In the future, SFUSD will also be launched on BSC, Avalanche-C, and Ethereum.

The SFUSD stable coin has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on December 14, 2022, investors who are interested in the SFUSD investment can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about SFUSD Token:

Official Website: https://sfusd.io

Telegram: https://t.me/SFUSDOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SFUSDOfficial

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

