Mikolow, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - Dictador introduces their traditional business, which combines technological innovations and artistic expression. The unusual combination provides a one-of-a-kind touch to their items, making them unique, adding incomparable value to them and disrupting the luxury products industry. The company is an arthouse luxury brand with a rebellious and dynamic philosophy that pushes geniuses to go beyond the obvious and celebrate their enthusiasm for life, invention, and artistic expression.

According to Dictador's President, "The only rule is to do what has never been done before and challenge the notion of possibility." The brand manifests this in the exceptional rare rums, in the highly innovative and very new line of product initiatives."

Each Dictador rum recalibrates one's perception of what constitutes a fine spirit. Dictador is home to the oldest and most valuable treasury of old rums in the world.

Dictador M-City Gold Cities is its ultimate product. The company describes their product as the 'most exclusive spirit in history', part of the first one-billion-dollar limited edition. It is maximally personalized and delivered in an extraordinary bottle, which itself is a piece of art, handcrafted in gold by M-City, depicting the city that is connected to each owner.

Dictador is setting an example of how traditional businesses can make use of modern technology and consistently upgrade their brand. Hiring the world's first AI-powered robot CEO with a unique responsibility for data-based insight, strategic provocation, and community liaison. Dictador continues to reinvent itself and incorporate the most advanced technologies and futuristic artistic imaginations to serve its customers better.

About Dictador

Dictador has been creating ultra-premium, aged rum in the heart of Cartagena, Colombia for more than 40 years. The company has meticulously perfected the manufacturing process while maintaining family recipes and techniques. Dictador has the world's largest stock assets of aged rum, up to 45 years old, allowing the brand to release a range of innovative, yet fine and rare editions.

Media

Name: Urszula Brozyna

Email: ubrozyna@dictador.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148563