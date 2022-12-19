OnePlus

OnePlus Confirms Launch Date for its Next Flagship Products



19-Dec-2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST



OnePlus Confirms Launch Date for its Next Flagship Products Bringing new smartphone OnePlus 11 5G, earbuds OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and more to the fore. NEW DELHI, INDIA - Media OutReach - 19 December 2022 - Global technology brand OnePlus announced today that The OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event will take place on February 7, 2023, in New Delhi, India. Themed "Cloud 11" to represent the upgraded technology and performance delivered by the brand's latest products, the event focuses on an ensemble of OnePlus flagship products that elevate user experience from "Cloud 9" to "Cloud 11". It will kickstart the year with a hopeful outlook for tech enthusiasts and OnePlus' community of loyal users. The Powerful Duo: Introducing the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 During the event, various OnePlus products will be making their debut, but the highlight remains to be the official unveiling of two new flagship devices, the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. This flagship smartphone is set to take the brand's fast and smooth experience to new heights. The OnePlus 11 5G marks the return of two user-favorite features - the sophisticated Hasselblad imaging that makes photos true to life, and the handy Alert Slider that makes it easy to shift from mode to mode. OnePlus has also designed the ideal companion to the OnePlus 11 5G - the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which promises to deliver a full-bodied, stereo-quality audio experience with crystal clarity. The announcement of the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 serves as a testament that OnePlus continues to move forward and reach upward. "We're thrilled to be revealing these exciting new products that bring a levelled up fast and smooth experience to the market," said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, Senior Vice President and Chief of Product at OPPO and OnePlus. "The OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and other products are driven by our community co-creation spirit and will be equipped with the most advanced technology to provide a refined experience to our users." About OnePlus OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand that challenges conventional concepts of technology. Founded on the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing alongside its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit OnePlus.com or follow us on: Instagram - https://instagram.com/oneplus Facebook - https://facebook.com/oneplus Twitter - https://twitter.com/oneplus LinkedIn - https://linkedin.com/company/oneplus YouTube - https://youtube.com/@oneplustech TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@oneplus Media Contact: malcolm.cheng@oneplus.com

