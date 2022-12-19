The new patent-pending technology, branded as JoChe, improves the bioavailability of nutraceuticals and cannabinoids

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - Green Globe International Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII") announces Green Star Labs, Inc., a fifty-percent-owned GGII entity, enters into a manufacturing license agreement with NuRevelation, a North Carolina biotechnology company. This agreement allows Green Star Labs to use NuRevelation's natural nanoparticle encapsulation technology, branded as JoChe, which improves the bioavailability of nutraceuticals and cannabinoids.

The JoChe proprietary encapsulation technology is a simple process that uses all-natural elements to create self-assembling nanoparticles, as small as one nanometer, which can encapsulate a variety of vitamins, nutraceuticals, cannabinoids, amino acids, proteins, and other compounds, either individually or in custom branded molecular cocktails. The JoChe process solves typical unencapsulated ingredient problems such as minimal solubility, poor shelf-life stability, bad taste and odor, compound degradation, and high cost of manufacturing.

"NuRevelation is very excited about this relationship with Green Star Labs. Green Star Labs brings world-class GMP and NSF-certified manufacturing capabilities to our leading-edge JoChe encapsulation technology. The combination of a leading-edge encapsulation technology which can make virtually every product that Green Star manufacturers more effective, with a world-class manufacturer that the NuRevelation customers can trust, is a major win for the customers of both companies," stated Allen Wilson, Chairman and Managing Partner of NuRevelation, LLC.





"Green Star Labs is always looking to innovate and improve our manufacturing processes. Partnering with NuRevelation and their cutting-edge encapsulation technology is a huge step toward reaching this goal," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of GGII. "Using JoChe's new technology puts us at a competitive advantage because the process is superior, all-natural, and GRAS compliant," concluded Mr. Piancone.

Green Globe International is fulfilling its continued goal of developing fast-moving consumer goods products, including nutraceutical products.

About Green Globe International, Inc. (GGII):

Green Globe International is a Fast-Moving Consumer Goods incubator and holding company of intellectual property, products, and companies that better people's lives by helping them feel and look better inside and out.

Green Globe International (GGII) owns or has interests in several brands and companies including; Green Star Labs, Inc., changing how people feel about themselves inside and out with nutritional supplements, CBD, and beauty products, and hemp CBD cigarette and rolling paper manufacturer Hempacco Co. Inc., Disrupting Tobacco's $1 Trillion tobacco industry, with its subsidiaries and joint ventures including HempBox Vending, Inc. a vending and advertising company, Hempacco Paper Company, Inc., producing The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables and hemp paper smoking products like blunts, tubes and cones, Cali Vibes, Inc. manufacturing cannabinoid cigarettes, HempHop Smokables, Inc., partnering with music producer and rapper Rick Ross, Cheech and Chong Smokables, Inc. delivering cannabinoid Hemp CBD cigarettes to consumers with Cheech and Chong as partners, and StickIt USA, Inc., manufacturing a line of cannabinoid sticks.

Green Globe is publicly traded under the ticker symbol GGII. It continues to look for best-in-class companies, products, and patents to create Fast Moving Consumer Goods and channels to sell them, including retail automation and advertising platforms.

About NuRevelation, LLC:

NuRevelation, LLC is an early-stage biotechnology firm based in the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company's mission is to develop efficacious delivery methods for a variety of cargo compounds and formulations that will potentially provide pathways into a variety of industries such as, but not limited to, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and cannabinoids. To assist in this mission, the company has assembled a core scientific Ph.D. team encompassing the advisory areas of Nutritional Immunology, Pet Nutrition, Nutrient Metabolism, Biochemistry, Metabolic Engineering, Medicinal Chemistry, Organic Synthesis, and Molecular Biology.

