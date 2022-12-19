These are the Top 23 Best Places to Work in Middle East for 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Places to Work organization announced today the top 23 Best Places to Work in Middle East for 2022. Topping this year's ranking was AstraZeneca, the leading multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, followed by BSH and Roshn.

The certification recognizes employer excellence by evaluating the quality of the people practices and the employee experience around 8 topics including effective leadership, people strategy, relationships, employee engagement and CSR. To be considered, companies must be identified as outstanding employers at least in one of the countries across the region.

The program compiled its annual list of the top 23 most performing organizations across the Middle East based on the assessment of over 250 organizations across the region. Findings from this year program show how well companies have succeeded in maintaining great workplaces and positively impacting their people and their communities fostering change and accelerating success. This year research shows that 84% of employees said they come to and leave work inspired and motivated, with a drive to do their best for the future success of the organization.

For the past couple of years, the Best Places to Work program has recognized leading employers across the world, backed by several years of workplace culture assessment and a global database of over 25 million employees.

The list of the top 23 Best Places to Work in Middle East for 2022:

AstraZeneca

BSH

Roshn

Gasco

Schneider Electric

Najm

Iris Technology

Novo Nordisk

Parkville

Flynas

Tamkeen Technologies

Saudia Cargo

International Maritime Industries

Zoetis

Magrabi

Arabian Centres

Elezaby pharmacy

Qoyod

Resal

Alkhorayef Group

Jamjoom pharma

Utec

Escwa

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Every year across the Middle East, the program partners with over 250 organizations, in different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and use data-driven insights to add value, enhance agility, and increase organizational effectiveness.

For more information, visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org. Join our community on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/these-are-the-top-23-best-places-to-work-in-middle-east-for-2022-301706135.html