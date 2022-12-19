BrightRock Gold Corp Announces Significant Lithium and Rhodium Results From XRD and XRF Testing at the Midnight Owl Lithium Project

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is excited to share High Grade XRD and XRF results from the exploration programme at the Midnight Owl Lithium Project located 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. As described in the 11/21/2022 Company News BrightRock recently deployed the Z-903 LIBS Analyzer for advanced XRD testing.

A Full Technical Report of Figures referred to in this release can be viewed in the PDF version available via this link: Technical Reports.

HIGHLIGHTS :

1408: 1.21% Lithium Pegmatite intercepted via test target location.

intercepted via location. 1411-4 VUG-#51: 1.88% Lithium Clay intercepted via target #5 location.

intercepted via location. 1411-4 VUG-#163 :8.41% Lithium Pegmatite intercepted via target #5 location.

intercepted via location. 1411-4 VUG-#165 :8.71% Lithium Pegmatite intercepted via target #5 location.

intercepted via location. 1411-4 VUG-#167 :7.48% Lithium Pegmatite intercepted via target #5 location.

intercepted via location. 1409-3: 181 ppm Rhodium intercepted via target #7 location.

intercepted via location. 1410-1: 77 ppm Rhodium intercepted via target #6 location.

intercepted via location. 1411-4: 146 ppm Rhodium intercepted via target #5 location.

The Objective:

BrightRock had identified seven targets across five key locations on the 1400 acre Midnight Owl project. The seven targets included the Midnight Owl Mine, notably exposed out-croppings outside the Midnight Owl Mine adit, and the multiple exposed surface deposits of lithium near the noted water source. Testing conducted inside the Midnight Owl Mine Adit was hampered due to flooding and inadequate access from a record monsoon season. Testing of the Midnight Owl Mine Adit and Tunnel will be redone at a later date to obtain the most accurate readings possible. Numerous XRD readings of the marked locations on the map below were shot, analyzed, and properly compiled into a technical report for public disclosure. The High Grade grab samples will be sent to obtain 3rd party assays and further confirmation via an ISO 17025 Accredited and ISO 9001 certified testing lab.

Commenting on the Company's test results, Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng. Chief Executive Officer of BrightRock, said "Even though we couldn't complete all targets the company is extremely pleased with the results obtained. Multiple results around the water source have indicated significant and consistent Lithium mineralization matching what was noted in historical production records. Our team was also pleasantly surprised by the consistent bonanza grade levels of Rhodium. These results will assist tremendously in the decision making process behind planned permitting, road construction, and core drilling ahead, consisting of up to 12 holes at 300 meters each."

Contact & Learn More:

BrightRock Gold Corporation

Phone 866-600-5444

brightrockgold@gmail.com

Corporate Website: http://brightrockgold.com/ and/or northamericalithium.com

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brgc-corp

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/brightrock_corp

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brightrock_gold_corp/

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine" located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds a 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine" along with an adjoining 1400 acres, 69 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 70 miles of two under construction battery plants. The Company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

