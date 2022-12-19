GoDaddy: The 5-9 Series: Meet Shazia Bhura

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / At GoDaddy, when we say human first - we truly mean it. Our people are our biggest asset, so understanding their needs is vital, be it within or outside of work.

We care about our people, even when they shut their computers at the end of the day.

This blog series will dive into our employee's '5-9', where we will be showcasing our employees outside of their 9-5, and deep dive into how GoDaddy's flexible, human-first approach allows us to focus on what makes us thrive; whether that be a hobby, a side-hustle, or the simplest of things to recharge our batteries.

Today we have Learning Program Manager, Shazia Bhura.

What does work-life balance mean for you? How does GoDaddy help with this?

Work life balance means being able to complete my tasks while having a flexible schedule where I can also focus on things in life. We all come to work as our whole selves, and sometimes different parts of our life requires more of our attention and energy. GoDaddy allows me to redirect my energy to certain parts of my life by allowing me to focus on different things when necessary. This allows me to create a schedule that works for me while still completing any tasks I might have.

How do you wind down after work?

After work, I like to take a few minutes to plan for the next day and create a to do list. Then, I have a snack and make my way to the gym. I love taking a workout class that combines strength and cardio.

What's one thing you do to recharge your batteries?

As the people say on TikTok, a "hot girl walk!" I love taking a walk every day; it's important for my mental health, allowing me to get some vitamin D and get some movement in. It's my favorite part of the day! It helps me achieve my daily 10k step goal.

What does a perfect evening or '5- 9' look like for you?

A perfect evening consists of getting a boxing workout in and being able to treat myself to a yummy dinner. I live to eat, not eat to live! I love ending my day with my gratitude journal and recognizing all the abundance I have in my life. If there's a good show on Netflix like Selling Sunset or the Kardashians, I binge it. It's called balance for a reason!

Who is Shazia outside of being a Learning Program Manager- Are there any hobbies/ interests/ side hustles you pursue outside of work?

Outside of being a Learning Program Manager, I love to travel! I love exploring new parts of the world. I love finding great deals on flights, which is, unfortunately rare these days. It re-energizes me and allows me to be creative and think outside of the box. One thing I wish I could find is a fun side hustle that is meaningful. I'm envious of those that have come up with great ideas. Since I travel a lot, I would love to find something that doesn't require a brick-and-mortar location and can be managed with little oversight!

