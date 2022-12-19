Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
19.12.2022 | 15:50
Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Drawdown Georgia Climate Solutions & Equity Grants Featured on Closer Look With Rose Scott - WABE

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / WABE's Rose Scott recently interviewed Blair Beasley of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation and grantee, Lejla Prljaca of Gwinnett Housing Corporation about the inaugural Drawdown Georgia Climate Solutions and Equity Grants.

Five Georgia-based family foundations announced the inaugural cohort of awardees for Drawdown Georgia Climate Solutions and Equity Grants on December 8th.

On the Thursday, December 15th edition of "Closer Look," Beasley and Prljaca talked with show host Rose Scott about the current long standing disparities as they relate to climate change and the importance of addressing the climate challenge in BIPOC communities.

The five inaugural awardees for the grants are: Truly Living Well Center for Natural Urban Agriculture, Georgia Organics, Georgia Conservation Voters Education Fund, Gwinnett Housing Corporation, and Athens Land Trust.

The funding partners for the grant initiative are the R. Howard Dobbs, Jr. Foundation, The Wilbur & Hilda Glenn Family Foundation, The Kendeda Fund, The Ray C. Anderson Foundation and The Sapelo Foundation

Listen to the interview here.

Ray C. Anderson Foundation, Monday, December 19, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ray C. Anderson Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Website: http://www.raycandersonfoundation.org/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732346/Drawdown-Georgia-Climate-Solutions-Equity-Grants-Featured-on-Closer-Look-With-Rose-Scott--WABE

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
